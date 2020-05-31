Welcome to our website. We are glad you are here.

God loves us and wants us to be happy. As the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Cincinnati, we are witnesses of God’s love for all people. We invite, welcome and support each other to discern and respond to God’s plan for each of us so that we may all experience the fullness of life that Jesus promises.

This fullness of life radiates the peace and joy which comes from a relationship with Jesus Christ. He alone can restore us to the perfect unity God planned for us from the beginning.

Let us more fully open ourselves to Jesus. Let us welcome Him and His work into our lives. Let us be witnesses. Let us radiate Christ.