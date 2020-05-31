WATCH MASSREPORT MISCONDUCT
YOU ARE WELCOME HERE

Welcome to our website. We are glad you are here.

God loves us and wants us to be happy. As the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Cincinnati, we are witnesses of God’s love for all people. We invite, welcome and support each other to discern and respond to God’s plan for each of us so that we may all experience the fullness of life that Jesus promises.

This fullness of life radiates the peace and joy which comes from a relationship with Jesus Christ. He alone can restore us to the perfect unity God planned for us from the beginning.

Let us more fully open ourselves to Jesus. Let us welcome Him and His work into our lives. Let us be witnesses. Let us radiate Christ.

FIND YOUR CALLING

Almighty Father, You have created us for some definite purpose. Grant us the grace to know the path You have planned for us in this life and to respond with a generous “yes.”

New and Noteworthy

Priesthood
Marriage and Family Life
Consecrated Life
Permanent Diaconate
Single Life

2019

COMMUNITY IMPACT

4.7 million meals provided
$9.7 million retail value of prescriptions filled
1.3 million pateints assisted by catholic healthcare
1,040 hours in prisons sharing the gospel with inmates
$1.68 million give away in rent and utility assistance
